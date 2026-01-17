Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $23.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.6429.

CSWC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 144.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $311,170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 8.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,457,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 756,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 521,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,213 shares during the period. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 490,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.