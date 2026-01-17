Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term catalyst — QQQ rose on 1/16 after strength in semiconductors (notably Taiwan Semiconductor) helped the Nasdaq-100 recover, supporting near-term demand for tech-heavy QQQ. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1/16/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment lift — AAII’s survey shows a jump in bullish sentiment, which can support flows into broad risk assets and ETFs like QQQ if optimism persists. AAII Sentiment Survey: Bullish Sentiment Jumps
- Positive Sentiment: Macro backdrop possibly supportive — some forecasts expect growth to surprise to the upside in 2026, which would favor growth/tech exposures that dominate QQQ. Economic Forecast 2026: Growth Will Defy Slowdown Fears
- Neutral Sentiment: Product competition — income/option-overlay Nasdaq products (e.g., QQQI, JEPQ) are attracting yield-focused investors; this could siphon some flows from plain QQQ but also appeal to different investor goals. 3 Elite ETFs for Compound-Focused Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Rates/yield-curve uncertainty — analysis arguing the yield curve will surprise investors introduces dispersion in outcomes for growth stocks; impact on QQQ depends on how rates move. It’s The Yield Curve: Why 2026 Will Surprise Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness — QQQ fell earlier in the week (1/15) amid pressure on large-cap tech, reflecting profit-taking and volatility that can push the ETF lower. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1/15/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Correction risk flagged — technical/market-strategy commentary warns a break in broad-market levels (SPY) could trigger a larger correction, which would hit QQQ hard given its concentration in mega-cap growth. This Bull Run Looks Tired: If SPY Breaks Below $685, A Big Correction May Be Next
- Negative Sentiment: Flow rotation — reports of money rotating out of big tech into small caps suggest a structural headwind for QQQ if the rotation accelerates. The Great Rotation: Money Flows Out Of Big Tech And Into Small Caps
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
