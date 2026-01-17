Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $621.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $616.40 and a 200 day moving average of $595.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

