Stifel Financial’s (SF) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00.

SF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $134.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,018,000 after purchasing an additional 156,877 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,576,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 127.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full?service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research?driven insights.

The firm’s main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

