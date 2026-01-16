Critical Review: Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) & OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) and Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OLB Group and Monotaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLB Group -92.68% -208.53% -71.73% Monotaro 9.57% 33.81% 23.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Monotaro shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

OLB Group has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotaro has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OLB Group and Monotaro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLB Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Monotaro 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OLB Group and Monotaro”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLB Group $12.84 million 0.54 -$11.23 million ($3.56) -0.22 Monotaro $1.91 billion 3.79 $173.82 million $0.50 28.80

Monotaro has higher revenue and earnings than OLB Group. OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monotaro beats OLB Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Monotaro

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

