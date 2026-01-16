Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $38.8330. Marui Group shares last traded at $38.8330, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

Marui Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.07.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $448.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.04 million.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. operates a diversified business combining retail and financial services in Japan. Its retail segment manages department stores under the Marui and OIOI brand names, offering apparel, accessories and lifestyle goods. Through a network of urban storefronts in locations such as Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, alongside an expanding e-commerce platform, Marui Group targets a youthful demographic with trend-focused merchandise and seasonal collaborations.

The company’s financial services arm is centered on the Epos Card, a credit card and loyalty program that provides point-based rewards, installment payment options and special member benefits.

