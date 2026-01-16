Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Trading 6.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 1,427,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,680,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Neutral Sentiment: BNB Chain item referencing a “Fermi hard fork” and sub?second block times — likely pertains to blockchain infrastructure named Fermi (unclear connection to Fermi Inc. the AI/real?estate company), so treat as neutral until confirmed. Read More.

BNB Chain item referencing a “Fermi hard fork” and sub?second block times — likely pertains to blockchain infrastructure named Fermi (unclear connection to Fermi Inc. the AI/real?estate company), so treat as neutral until confirmed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced a securities class action against Fermi alleging that IPO materials and subsequent disclosures misled investors about tenant demand and funding for Project Matador; the complaint covers purchases in the IPO and trades between Oct 1 and Dec 11, 2025. This is direct legal and reputational risk that could pressure the stock over time. Read More.

Multiple law firms have announced a securities class action against Fermi alleging that IPO materials and subsequent disclosures misled investors about tenant demand and funding for Project Matador; the complaint covers purchases in the IPO and trades between Oct 1 and Dec 11, 2025. This is direct legal and reputational risk that could pressure the stock over time. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dozens of plaintiff firms (Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Levi & Korsinsky, and others) are soliciting lead?plaintiff candidates and reminding investors of a March 6, 2026 deadline — a sign the litigation campaign is broad and ongoing, increasing potential defense costs and investor uncertainty. Read More.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fermi in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fermi in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fermi and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fermi stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

