Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Posts Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.09.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp is the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, a community-oriented banking institution headquartered in Chino, California. Established to serve the financial needs of local individuals and businesses, the company focuses on delivering personalized banking services with an emphasis on relationship-driven customer support and local decision-making.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and industrial lending, commercial real estate financing, and consumer banking solutions.

