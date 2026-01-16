Osmosis (OSMO) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $43.73 million and $4.75 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Osmosis’ genesis date was June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 986,696,300 coins and its circulating supply is 759,120,960 coins. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

