FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Short Interest Down 62.5% in December

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,663 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 12,439 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLTE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth $2,600,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8,924.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 26.9% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLTE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,540. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $302.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.65.

About FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from emerging market countries. The index underweights large-cap and growth stocks in favor of small-cap and value stocks. TLTE was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

