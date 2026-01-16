Montis Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

