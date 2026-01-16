Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $46.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $46,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWF opened at $470.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

