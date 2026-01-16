Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $32.68 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,857 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned about 0.15% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $32,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 354,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

