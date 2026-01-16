Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 27.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 27.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 510,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 428,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
