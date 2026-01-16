OneStream’s (OS) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on OneStream in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

Get OneStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OS

OneStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $23.62 on Friday. OneStream has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneStream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OneStream

In other news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $688,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 990,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,438.81. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $153,387.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,612.26. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,076 shares of company stock worth $1,011,482 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of OneStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneStream by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 44.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

OneStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.