CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHIB) Releases Earnings Results

CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CT UK High Income Trust had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 84.52%.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 1.3%

LON CHIB opened at GBX 115.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £137.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75. CT UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 90.76 and a twelve month high of GBX 118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.73.

About CT UK High Income Trust

CT UK High Income Trust aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income alongside the potential for capital growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities. Investment is focused on a portfolio of quality businesses that aim to deliver a high level of growing income over time alongside capital growth for shareholders.

The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions. The cash distributions on the Ordinary shares are paid as dividends while those on the B shares are paid by way of capital returns and therefore subject to capital gains tax (CGT) rules which can provide tax benefits to certain types of investors.

