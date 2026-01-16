Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Veritas lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

