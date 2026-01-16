EULAV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $26,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,722,000. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12,956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 266,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 264,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11,885.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after purchasing an additional 256,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 69.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 161,048 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $282.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.96 and a 52-week high of $283.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

