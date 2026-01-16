Grab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 181,439 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 163% compared to the typical volume of 69,016 call options.

Shares of GRAB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.39. 111,327,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,341,480. Grab has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts predict that Grab will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 51.2% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 162,500.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Grab by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

