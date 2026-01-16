CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading 12.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) rose 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.70 and last traded at GBX 74. Approximately 3,116,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 605,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAB Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.
CAB Payments Price Performance
Insider Transactions at CAB Payments
In other news, insider Kushagra (‘Kush’) Saxena bought 97,861 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 per share, for a total transaction of £49,909.11. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CAB Payments Company Profile
CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.
