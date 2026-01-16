CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading 12.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) rose 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.70 and last traded at GBX 74. Approximately 3,116,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 605,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAB Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.

CAB Payments Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CAB Payments

The firm has a market cap of £187.86 million and a P/E ratio of 25.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.16.

In other news, insider Kushagra (‘Kush’) Saxena bought 97,861 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 per share, for a total transaction of £49,909.11. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

