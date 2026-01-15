Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a $610.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $625.00.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (down from $560.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.37.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6%

MSFT traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $456.66. 23,185,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,946,641. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,703,959.04. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,077,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,712,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,196,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $148,823,341,000 after buying an additional 3,166,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,001,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,714,256,000 after buying an additional 3,532,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $50,493,678,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 564,387.1% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after buying an additional 90,533,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on MSFT, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s long-term growth story and supporting investor demand. Barclays Reaffirms Buy

Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on MSFT, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s long-term growth story and supporting investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft joined licensing deals and partnerships that improve access to training data and AI inputs (e.g., new agreements with Wikipedia), which supports its AI model development and competitive moat. Wikipedia AI Licensing Deals

Microsoft joined licensing deals and partnerships that improve access to training data and AI inputs (e.g., new agreements with Wikipedia), which supports its AI model development and competitive moat. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft outlined a “community-first” plan for U.S. AI datacenter buildouts and pledged to mitigate local electricity impacts — a move that reduces regulatory and reputational risk but carries execution and cost considerations. Community-First Plan

Microsoft outlined a “community-first” plan for U.S. AI datacenter buildouts and pledged to mitigate local electricity impacts — a move that reduces regulatory and reputational risk but carries execution and cost considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft struck a record purchase of soil carbon credits to offset rising datacenter emissions; it’s positive for ESG positioning but represents a meaningful near-term cash outlay. Record Soil Carbon Credit Deal

Microsoft struck a record purchase of soil carbon credits to offset rising datacenter emissions; it’s positive for ESG positioning but represents a meaningful near-term cash outlay. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming fiscal Q2 results on Jan. 28 are a key near-term catalyst — investors are positioning ahead of the report that will provide fresh Azure/AI revenue and margin details. Jan. 28 Catalyst

Upcoming fiscal Q2 results on Jan. 28 are a key near-term catalyst — investors are positioning ahead of the report that will provide fresh Azure/AI revenue and margin details. Negative Sentiment: Switzerland’s competition authority opened a preliminary probe into Microsoft’s licensing fees, raising antitrust risk and the prospect of regulatory scrutiny that could affect pricing or contract practices in Europe. Swiss Antitrust Probe

Switzerland’s competition authority opened a preliminary probe into Microsoft’s licensing fees, raising antitrust risk and the prospect of regulatory scrutiny that could affect pricing or contract practices in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Microsoft’s annual spending on Anthropic AI approaches ~$500M have spooked some investors concerned about rising external model costs and margin pressure, even as the investment supports product competitiveness. Anthropic Spending Report

Reports that Microsoft’s annual spending on Anthropic AI approaches ~$500M have spooked some investors concerned about rising external model costs and margin pressure, even as the investment supports product competitiveness. Negative Sentiment: Broader market dynamics — a rotation away from high-multiple tech names amid interest-rate uncertainty and profit-taking — have put additional selling pressure on MSFT, contributing to today’s weakness. Tech Rotation/Valuation Pressure

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.