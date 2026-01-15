Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.13 and last traded at $103.89. Approximately 11,113,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 12,074,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.
Nebius Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broad AI demand pickup after TSMC’s blowout Q4 is driving a “FOMO” rally into AI infrastructure names, including Nebius, as investors position for continued GPU/data-center spending. TSMC Blowout Q4 Starts A Chain Reaction — CoreWeave, Nebius Lead The FOMO Flood
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NBIS with an equal-weight rating and a $126 price target, signaling institutional attention and implying meaningful upside potential from current levels if execution continues. Morgan Stanley initiates coverage of Nebius Group NV (NBIS) with equal-weight recommendation
- Positive Sentiment: Nebius launched AI Cloud 3.1 with Blackwell Ultra capacity — a product/tech milestone that boosts its addressable market for high-end AI workloads and supports revenue and contract growth assumptions. Massive News: Nebius Launches AI Cloud 3.1 With Blackwell Ultra
- Positive Sentiment: Industry write-ups rank Nebius among top GPU-as-a-service providers (noting EU presence, hyperscaler contracts and no bitcoin exposure), supporting a positive growth narrative and investor interest. The 5 Best GPU-as-a-Service Providers for 2026—And 1 Clear Winner
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish research pieces highlight sold-out capacity, hyperscaler deals and multi-year contracted revenue visibility, reinforcing a growth story that can sustain premium multiples if execution continues. Nebius: Don’t Miss It While It’s Cheap
- Neutral Sentiment: Headline momentum coverage (Benzinga) is amplifying short-term buying flows into NBIS, contributing to intraday strength but offering limited new fundamental information. Nebius Stock Is Seeing Positive Momentum: What’s Happening Today?
- Neutral Sentiment: Performance recaps (Zacks/others) note a recent sharp run (30%+ month) — important context for momentum traders but also a reminder of elevated short-term volatility. Nebius Skyrockets 30% in a Month: Should Investors Buy or Hold Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Contrarian analysis warns Nebius may be entering a difficult operational phase after a parabolic re-rating; execution risks, capacity build constraints and consolidation could pressure sentiment if growth misses lofty expectations. Nebius Is Entering The Hardest Phase
Analyst Ratings Changes
NBIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.
Nebius Group Trading Up 1.9%
The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.92 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
About Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.