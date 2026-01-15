Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.13 and last traded at $103.89. Approximately 11,113,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 12,074,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

NBIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.92 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

