Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BGDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BGDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,374 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 1,733 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BGDV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446. The company has a market capitalization of $736.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.03. Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

About Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF

The Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (BGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in dividend-paying US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks long-term growth of dividend income, downside protection, and total return. BGDV was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Bahl & Gaynor.

