Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck Mobilisa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Performance
Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Intellicheck Mobilisa had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.
Intellicheck Mobilisa Company Profile
Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government?issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on?premises hardware or cloud?based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point?of?sale systems.
The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.
