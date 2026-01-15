Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Posts Earnings Results

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1,489.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shoe Zone had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Shoe Zone Trading Up 2.4%

SHOE opened at GBX 58.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.87. Shoe Zone has a one year low of GBX 45 and a one year high of GBX 120. The stock has a market cap of £27.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

About Shoe Zone

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.