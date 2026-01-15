Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Posts Earnings Results

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1,489.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shoe Zone had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 8.58%.
Shoe Zone Trading Up 2.4%
SHOE opened at GBX 58.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.87. Shoe Zone has a one year low of GBX 45 and a one year high of GBX 120. The stock has a market cap of £27.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.25.
About Shoe Zone
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shoe Zone
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.