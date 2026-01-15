Gerber LLC Has $14.71 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Gerber LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,323 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 9.2% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gerber LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $83.20 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

