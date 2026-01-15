Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 27,850 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $41,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.