Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Trading 13.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Free Report) shot up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. 8,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,685% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Playtech plc, operating OTC as PYTCY, is a leading provider of software and services to the global online gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 by entrepreneur Teddy Sagi and headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man, the company develops and licenses turnkey platforms for casinos, poker rooms, sports betting, live dealer games, bingo, virtual sports and financial trading. It delivers back?end management tools, player account services and risk management solutions to licensed operators worldwide.

At the heart of Playtech’s offering is its unified platform that integrates content across multiple verticals, enabling operators to manage customer acquisition, retention, payments, analytics and compliance from a single interface.

