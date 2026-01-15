Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. Approximately 7,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Cobalt 27 Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12. The firm has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. in April 2017. Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.