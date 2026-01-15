Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €86.85 and last traded at €86.75. Approximately 167,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.50.

Scout24 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties. In addition, it offers BuyerPlus for users looking to buy properties; LivingPlus provides coverage and support for tenant protection; and LettingPlus, a cloud-based software solution.

Featured Articles

