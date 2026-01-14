Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 4,806 shares.The stock last traded at $20.4850 and had previously closed at $20.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CCEC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, January 9th. Capital One Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Clean Energy Carriers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Down 3.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 56.56%.The company had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.