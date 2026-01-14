White Gold (CVE:WGO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 890476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

White Gold Trading Up 5.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$325.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 2.48.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company owns a portfolio of 15,876 quartz claims across 26 properties covering approximately 315,600 hectares located in the Yukon’s White Gold District in Canada. The company was formerly known as G4G Capital Corp.

