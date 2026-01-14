AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $382.72 and last traded at $381.80. Approximately 1,940,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,922,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.41.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -305.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.03 and its 200 day moving average is $287.79.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,847.60. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,223 shares of company stock worth $714,883. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.