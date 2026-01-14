Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 56,236,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 38,940,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 5.34.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 100.82%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $296,228.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,555,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.53. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 723,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,168.32. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 182,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 375.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

