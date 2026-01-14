Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 4,842,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,991,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Scandium Canada Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$90.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

Scandium Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.