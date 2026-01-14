Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – January 14th

Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, and Applied Digital are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain essential physical systems and facilities—such as roads, airports, utilities, pipelines, telecom networks, and power plants—that underpin economic activity. They tend to produce stable, long-term cash flows and dividends because revenues are linked to long-lived assets, contracts, or regulated pricing, and their performance is often influenced by government spending and policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Further Reading