Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 and last traded at GBX 112.55, with a volume of 24452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.88. The company has a market cap of £78.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mulberry Group had a negative return on equity of 117.82% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mulberry Group plc will post 1700.0000961 EPS for the current year.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

