Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.6050. Keppel shares last traded at $16.6050, with a volume of 242 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Keppel in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Keppel Stock Performance

Keppel Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore?headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed?use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

