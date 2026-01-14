Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Up 9.2% – Here’s Why

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.4150. Approximately 1,034,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,840,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

TTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Tetra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.40 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $152,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,415.68. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 45,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tetra Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tetra Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

