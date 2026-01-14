Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.62, but opened at $74.60. Kubota shares last traded at $74.60, with a volume of 1,061 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KUBTY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research lowered Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.32. Kubota had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

