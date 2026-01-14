DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.68, but opened at $32.70. DPM Metals shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 8,274 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPMLF shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Friday, December 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. DPM Metals had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $267.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada?based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high?grade gold?copper?silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold?copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

