Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRKR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. 269,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.57. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 304.56%.The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of personalized T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary Maestro™ platform is designed to isolate, expand and activate a patient’s own T-cells against multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously. By leveraging next-generation sequencing and advanced cell processing techniques, Marker aims to overcome tumor immune evasion and deliver targeted immune responses in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Marker’s lead programs include autologous T-cell therapies engineered to recognize viral-associated and self-antigens that are overexpressed in certain cancers.

