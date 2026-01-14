Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.00 target price on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LAND

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LAND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,323. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $362.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,182,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 16.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 98,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Gladstone Land News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gladstone Land this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Gladstone Land to a “Strong Buy” (added LAND to its Zacks Rank #1 list), boosting analyst sentiment and visibility among retail and institutional income-focused investors. New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

Zacks Research upgraded Gladstone Land to a “Strong Buy” (added LAND to its Zacks Rank #1 list), boosting analyst sentiment and visibility among retail and institutional income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted LAND on its “Best Income Stocks to Buy” list, which can attract income-seeking buyers given the REIT’s reliable monthly payout profile. Best Income Stocks to Buy for Jan. 13

Zacks also highlighted LAND on its “Best Income Stocks to Buy” list, which can attract income-seeking buyers given the REIT’s reliable monthly payout profile. Positive Sentiment: Gladstone Land confirmed monthly cash distributions for Jan–Mar 2026 and filed the dates for its Q4 earnings release and conference call. The company declared $0.0467 per share monthly dividends (annualized yield ~5.8%) with multiple upcoming record/ex?dividend dates in Jan, Feb and Mar — supporting the stock’s appeal to yield investors. Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions Press Release (FinanzNachrichten)

Gladstone Land confirmed monthly cash distributions for Jan–Mar 2026 and filed the dates for its Q4 earnings release and conference call. The company declared $0.0467 per share monthly dividends (annualized yield ~5.8%) with multiple upcoming record/ex?dividend dates in Jan, Feb and Mar — supporting the stock’s appeal to yield investors. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data showed an increase but the published figures are zero shares and a 0.0 days-to-cover value (likely a data quirk). This item currently provides no clear directional pressure on the stock. (Source: market short-interest reporting)

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long?term, triple?net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company’s portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.