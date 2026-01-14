Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.62. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.6680, with a volume of 14,037 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets raised Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy”.

Curaleaf Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

Further Reading

