Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,354 shares, an increase of 710.1% from the December 15th total of 414 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NCPB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1363 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a boost from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.
