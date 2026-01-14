Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,354 shares, an increase of 710.1% from the December 15th total of 414 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NCPB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1363 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a boost from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 38,472.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 58,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,557,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.