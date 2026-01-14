Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Increases By 635.8%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 174,914 shares, a growth of 635.8% from the December 15th total of 23,772 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.73. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $133.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3923 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.