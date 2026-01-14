Abaxx Technologies (CVE:ABX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Abaxx Technologies (CVE:ABX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Abaxx Technologies Price Performance

About Abaxx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. The company’s principal properties include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, and Veladero. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 85.9 million ounces; and 11.1 proven and probable copper reserves of billion pounds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.