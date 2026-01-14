J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Price Target Raised to $17.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JILL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of J.Jill from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.Jill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,323. The stock has a market cap of $238.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. J.Jill has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $28.94.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $150.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.38 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 5.60%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 502.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 62,001 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter worth about $3,431,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in J.Jill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

