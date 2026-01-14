Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Landstar System from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Shares of LSTR traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.23. 24,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,761,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,242,000 after purchasing an additional 341,808 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,645,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,190,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 341,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,809,000 after purchasing an additional 238,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Landstar System by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 232,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

