iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD is Stephens Inc. AR’s 9th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $128,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $217.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average of $203.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

