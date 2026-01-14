Optima Capital LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Optima Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the quarter. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Optima Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Optima Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

